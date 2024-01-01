Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Caicedo: Price-tag isn't his problem

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has heaped praise on midfielder Moises Caicedo.

A year after arriving from Brighton for a mega fee, Caicedo is beginning to justify the expense.

He is shining in midfield alongside the likes of Enzo Fernandes and Cole Palmer.

Maresca told reporters this week: “He is top player. He is very good but as all the top players, he can improve things and for sure he can improve. The way he is playing in this moment is fantastic.

"About the price, it is not Moi's problems. It is the market that sometimes decides the price. Most of the time because clubs pay a lot of money for players, we expect that kind of player will be always the best but it is not like this.

"Moi has to enjoy, to play, and to work hard, but the most important thing is for him to be happy and enjoy football - and don't think about these types of things because it is not his problem. If a club pays for a player, it is because the club decide, it's not because the player asks to pay this amount. It's an agreement between the clubs. For a player in this case, just enjoy playing football. Moi does that very well and that is the most important thing."