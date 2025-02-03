Chelsea boss Maresca happy with improving James leadership example

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he's delighted counting on fit-again captain Reece James.

James is in line for a third consecutive Premier League start tonight against West Ham.

"We are very happy that finally he is back for us," said Maresca.

"We consider Reece to be a top player, one of the best players we have, and for sure he is going to help us from now on.

"Since the start Reece is improving, he is getting better.

"I’ve said many times that all captains have to be a good example with all of their team-mates, especially in this team when we have many young players.

"He is trying to make an effort in terms of this kind of thing, in terms of leadership. He is doing that in general – it is during the training sessions, in the changing room, all of the time."