Chelsea boss Maresca recalls time with West Ham - and ex-teammate Potter

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he has several connections with tonight's opponents West Ham.

While the spotlight will be on West Ham manager Graham Potter's return to Chelsea, Maresca is also a former Hammers coach - and teammate of Potter.

He said of his time with West Ham, "It was a very good experience.

"Also with the club to be honest, with the owners, with all the people involved in the club, it was fantastic."

On ex-West Brom teammate Potter, Maresca continued: "He was a good guy, funny guy, to be honest. He was very funny, I guess he still is now!

"We were both very young playing together. I was 18, so very young, and we were living very close to each other and I drove many times with him.

"He was bringing me from my house to the training ground, but now he’s doing fantastic, so I’m very happy for him."

He added, "I was not thinking he could be a manager back then, and I don’t think he was thinking he could be a manager.

"So we were both exactly the same, but especially because I was 18, I think Graham was probably about 23. At that age you struggle to think of the future."