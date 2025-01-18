Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca happy with Fernandez: Where he can improve...

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is happy with the form of Enzo Fernandez.

After a slow start to the season, the Argentina midfielder is now a first-choice for Maresca.

The manager said on Friday: "He is understanding the game much better compared to at the beginning of the season.

"It is something normal when you start a new process because in the way we want him to play, it is a bit different to what he's done in the past; not only here but two years ago, three years ago when he was in Portugal and Argentina.

"We were sure he was going to score goals, give assists and create chances. I think being even more clinical, he could score three or four more goals with three or four more chances. But we have no doubt that we are going to be there soon with Enzo and help the team."

