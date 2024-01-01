Chelsea boss Maresca happy with Caicedo, Sancho early season impact

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists the impressive form of Moises Caicedo is down to the player.

As the Blues have improved, so has midfielder Caicedo this season.

Ahead of their trip to Liverpool, Maresca stated: "I don't know. That's more a question for him. I really believe to improve as a team, you need to improve the players. We are trying to, not only with Moi but all the players, to dedicate time for them, spend time with them, for extra work almost every day. At the end of the session, we keep players for extra work and Moi is one of the players.

"We are happy with the way he is playing. We didn't have any doubts about him as a player or a person and we are very happy with him at the moment."

On the impact of on-loan Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, he added: "Jadon is doing well. The only thing he has to do is continue in the same way; work hard every day and as I said many times, for sure he is going to help us because we really believe he is a special player but the only way to confirm that is to work every day hard and to never be happy, always be ambitious and want more and more."