Chelsea boss Maresca gives James injury update

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has outlined the club’s plans to cover for Reece James’ absence.

The defender is out for yet another extended period as he has not recovered from a hamstring problem.

James is scheduled to be back in the coming weeks, but Maresca admitted his return is delayed.

He told reporters: "Wait until he's fit. It's a bit delayed but the most important thing for him, for any injury, is that they come back when they are 100% fit. Reece is still out."

On a return date, he added: "Unfortunately we do not have an idea at the moment. In terms of injuries in the past, we always hope that we can find the right solution. 

“In this case, it has been very unlucky. We planned on changing him after 65 minutes and he got the injury on 62 or 63. Hopefully we can have him back as soon as possible and fit."

