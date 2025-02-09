Chelsea boss Maresca finds positives from FA Cup exit

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says there's no reason to dwell on their FA Cup exit.

Chelsea were eliminated at the fourth round by Brighton last night.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Maresca could see a positive from an early exit, insisting: "We tried to come here and play our game.

"We had some chances at 2-1. Now we can focus on the Premier League and the Conference League.

"We always try to win games. But at the same time you have to take the consequences of the result."