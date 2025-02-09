Chelsea shirt numbers confirmed for Amougou and Anselmino

The Chelsea shirt numbers for January signings Mathis Amougou and Aaron Anselmino have been confirmed.

Both players made the matchday squad for yesterday's FA Cup fourth round defeat at Brighton.

Young Argentine defender Anselmino will wear the No30 shirt for the remainder of the season, while Amougou has been handed the No39 shirt.

The pair was signed by Chelsea before last Monday's transfer deadline.

Young defender Ishe Samuels-Smith wasalso included in the match-day squad and took the No62 shirt.