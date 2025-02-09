Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained
Atletico Madrid media team take pre-derby dig at Real Madrid

Chelsea shirt numbers confirmed for Amougou and Anselmino

Paul Vegas
Chelsea shirt numbers confirmed for Amougou and Anselmino
Chelsea shirt numbers confirmed for Amougou and AnselminoChelsea
The Chelsea shirt numbers for January signings Mathis Amougou and Aaron Anselmino have been confirmed.

Both players made the matchday squad for yesterday's FA Cup fourth round defeat at Brighton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Young Argentine defender Anselmino will wear the No30 shirt for the remainder of the season, while Amougou has been handed the No39 shirt.

The pair was signed by Chelsea before last Monday's transfer deadline.

Young  defender Ishe Samuels-Smith wasalso included in the match-day squad and took the No62 shirt.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAnselmino AaronAmougou MathisSamuels-Smith IsheChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca explains initial plans for Amougou
Mathis Amougou, Chelsea & St Etienne: Why it's a deal to leave all three parties happy
Palmer has been named in Chelsea’s Conference League squad despite missing group stage