Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Errors at both ends of pitch for FA Cup defeat

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo says they weren't up to standards at both ends of the pitch for their FA Cup defeat at Brighton last night.

Adarabioyo admits they must "analyse" where things went wrong as they face Brighton again in the Premier League on Friday night.

"We didn’t break them down and create good enough chances to secure the game and we got punished at the other end," he said.

"I see it as a lapse of concentration sometimes. We just need to continue to push on and start the game well like we did today, then push that through for 90 minutes.

"Our main focus is now coming back here on Friday.

"We will analyse this game throughout tomorrow and throughout the week, and we will come back stronger on Friday."