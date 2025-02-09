Maresca: The lesson Chelsea must learn from FA Cup exit

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists there's lessons to be learned after their FA Cup defeat at Brighton.

The Blues lost 2-1 after taking the lead through a Bart Verbruggen own goal.

"It’s for sure a shame, no doubt," Maresca reflected afterwards. "We need to learn how to win games 1-0. I said many times.

"In the same way, in the last game against West Ham we were losing but in the end we won 2-1. That is part of the season, part of football, sometimes you are down and win and sometimes it happens like tonight.

"But I said already to the players weeks ago – and said again tonight – that as a team we need to learn to win games 1-0. That is what big teams do."

Maresca continued: "We started very good and the only shot they had in the first half was the goal. We controlled and we created some chances. In the second half, it was more of less the same; probably their only shot on goal was the second goal.

"After the second goal, we had a few chances to draw but we missed."