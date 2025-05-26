Chelsea boss Maresca: 'F' off to all of 'em!

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was happy to turn the air blue after their 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

The victory saw Chelsea clinch Champions League qualification for next season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maresca said afterwards: "I didn't have any doubt about the players. The doubt was from outside. All the ones that have the answers or the ones that have the truth, they were saying that we are too young, we are not good enough, they were waiting for Aston Villa to drop points for us to achieve the Champions League.

"They were saying that we were not able to win on this pitch because we are too young, because we are not experienced. Unfortunately for them, they have all been wrong. All the ones that have the truth and have the answer to everything. So in English, how you say? F off to all of them, because the players deserve that. The effort they have been doing is fantastic."

Where Chelsea need to be

Maresca also stated: "Today is a day that we have to be happy because we brought this club where this club has to be in the most important European competition. And we did today and this is the most important day for them. Now from tomorrow we start to prepare for Wednesday final and then we have days to see for next season."

Asked further about reaching the Champions League, Maresca added: "Very proud because, first of all, because of the players. I feel part of their improvement, the way they grew through the season, and I feel especially proud for that because they are a fantastic group, a fantastic squad.

"They are good boys, they work hard, they try to help each other. And I said, probably most of the time, I was from outside, that we were not good enough, we were too young, we don't have a leader, blah, blah, blah, these kind of things. But at the end, it all comes from results."