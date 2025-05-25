Keown: Chelsea must qualify for Champions League today

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown says Chelsea missing the Champions League qualification this season would be a disaster.

Chelsea go to Nottingham Forest today needing to avoid defeat to be sure of qualifying for the elite competition.

Advertisement Advertisement

Keown told talkSPORT: "Goodness, I think they're a Champions League club. We've grown with (Roman) Abramovich.

"We've seen 19 trophies in 21 years or whatever it was, it may have been the other way around.

"They are geared for Champions League football. For them, it's about Champions League football.

"The big blow, down to ten men in Newcastle (in 2-0 defeat on May 11), that was a play-off game.

"That's really opened things up because Chelsea will still feel that they can make it."