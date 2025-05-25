Chelsea earn Champions League return, Forest settle for Conference League

After two seasons away, Chelsea secured their return to the UEFA Champions League (UCL), defeating Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the Premier League (PL) to leave Nuno Espirito Santo’s side with a UEFA Conference League spot.

There was a cup final atmosphere at the City Ground, with the prize of UCL football on offer.

The hosts kicked off knowing that anything but a win would not be enough to claw their way back into contention, while the visitors arrived in the knowledge that dropped points could see them slip out of the fifth and final UCL spot.

A bright start from Forest left Chelsea with plenty of defensive work in the early stages, albeit without calling Robert Sánchez into action.

In fact, neither goalkeeper was troubled in the opening half-hour, with the closest thing to a clear-cut chance coming Pedro Neto’s way, only for the makeshift centre forward to turn over on the stretch.

Normal order resumed as the Blues dominated possession late in the half, yet neither side looked like breaking the deadlock as half-time arrived.

With the game in the balance, news of a red card for fellow UCL chasers Aston Villa - who also remained deadlocked and behind Chelsea on GD alone - will have been welcome news for the away fans.

However, results elsewhere wouldn’t be a factor if the visitors could muster a win, and they took a huge step towards that soon after the restart, capitalising on a misjudged Neco Williams header that allowed Neto to square for Levi Colwill to tap home.

Needing at least two goals to salvage a top-five place, Forest were faced with a well-organised defence that limited them to scraps for the remainder of the contest.

Match stats Opta by Stats Perform

A long ball from Matz Sels in the dying moments allowed Chris Wood a shot at goal, but off-balance and on the stretch, the striker was unable to convert.

Ultimately, one goal was enough to condemn Forest to a final-day defeat, ending their hopes of returning to Europe’s premier competition for the first time since 1980/81.

A fifth win in six PL games sees Enzo Maresca’s side finish fourth in the PL, marking a successful first domestic campaign for the Chelsea boss, who now turns his attention to the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday against Real Betis Balompié.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Levi Colwill (Chelsea)

