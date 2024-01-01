Chelsea boss Maresca explains holding back Dewsbury-Hall

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will start tomorrow in their Carabao Cup clash against Barrow.

Maresca admits the former Leicester City midfielder is battling to find a place in the Blues midfield.

He said today: "Probably (he will start). We have a session this afternoon and I like to tell the players before.

"We need to understand Kiernan was the main player at Leicester and he is not now. For him, you need to adapt, mentally you need to adapt. That period requires time to understand that and adapt.

"I am completely happy with Kiernan, the way he is doing."