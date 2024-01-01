Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho
Bayer Leverkusen set price for Real Madrid, Liverpool target Wirtz
Courtois offers best to Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen after knee injury
Carrasco: Why Felix struggled at Atletico Madrid

Chelsea boss Maresca explains holding back Dewsbury-Hall

Chelsea boss Maresca explains holding back Dewsbury-Hall
Chelsea boss Maresca explains holding back Dewsbury-HallChelsea/Facebook
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will start tomorrow in their Carabao Cup clash against Barrow.

Maresca admits the former Leicester City midfielder is battling to find a place in the Blues midfield.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said today: "Probably (he will start). We have a session this afternoon and I like to tell the players before.

"We need to understand Kiernan was the main player at Leicester and he is not now. For him, you need to adapt, mentally you need to adapt. That period requires time to understand that and adapt.

"I am completely happy with Kiernan, the way he is doing."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDewsbury-Hall KiernanChelseaLeicesterBarrowLeague Two
Related Articles
Chelsea signing Dewsbury-Hall: It's been stressful, but now...
DONE DEAL: Port Vale sign Leicester youngster Cover
Leicester boss Cooper insists Pereira "an important player"