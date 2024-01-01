DONE DEAL: Port Vale sign Leicester youngster Cover

Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Port Vale sign Leicester youngster CoverTribalfootball
Port Vale have secured the signature of midfielder Brandon Cover from Leicester City.

The 20-year-old was involved for the Foxes’ senior team in the FA Cup last season.

But he has not played for the senior team in league action, and will now get the chance to do so.

He is the 14th summer signing for League Two side Port Vale, who have been working hard to revamp their squad.

Vale boss Darren Moore said: "He is a versatile, combative player who also enjoys getting on the ball and I’m sure he will be a real asset for us as the season progresses.

Brandon also has a brilliant mindset and wants to use this opportunity to better himself both on and off the pitch."

