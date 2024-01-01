Chelsea boss Maresca eager to see transfer deadline fall

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has admitted he cannot wait for the transfer window to close.

The Blues have been pushing hard to bring in new players and sell fringe stars.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maresca will be at peace when he knows about the players who will be at his disposal for the rest of the season.

He told reporters: "I think it's a feeling for all the managers because when the transfer window is open, anything can happen; we can sell players, we can buy players, we can loan players. So the moment the transfer window is closed, it is closed for everyone and we can just focus on the squad we have.

"I have always tried to be focused on the squad we've had since day one, going from Cobham to the USA and then Cobham again. So, for me, the focus has always been there."

On Chelsea being an extreme example of transfer activity, he added: "I can say it is not a mad club.

“Since I joined the club, the things are working in one way, in one direction. The players that arrive; they are all players that together with the club we have decided to bring.

"The ones that didn't arrive, they are not going to arrive is because we decided that way. It is not a mad club. What's happened before; for me, it is very difficult to judge because I was not here so I don't have any idea. Since I'm here, for me there is a clear direction of where the club wants to go and we are in the perfect direction."