Chelsea boss Maresca dismisses Palace form

Chelsea boss Maresca dismisses Palace formAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca expects a test against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Palace has struggled in the opening weeks of the new season, though Maresca has dismissed their scratchy start.

Hopefully we can continue against Palace. We will do our best to also win this match," said Maresca.

"I don't think they deserved to lose both games, but that's football. They have a really good team and also finished last season fantastically.

"This season they will certainly play well and deliver some good results." 

