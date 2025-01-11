Chelsea boss Maresca denies Fofana row; considers Anselmino debut

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists there's no issues with Wesley Fofana.

The defender was ruled out for the season by Maresca due to injury, only for the player to take to social media to deny the claims.

Maresca said on Friday ahead of their FA Cup third round tie with Morecambe: "We speak the same language in terms of we communicate between each other in English and in French, so it has been quite clear.

"I spoke with Wes - the 12 to 16 weeks the club mentioned is the situation. Wes is thinking he can recover sooner than that. We are all happy if Wes' recovers and will be available for tomorrow, but we are going to see.

"There is not any problem, I just told you what the medical staff said to me, that it is around 12 and 16 weeks. Wes is thinking he can recover earlier than that. We are all happy if Wes is back as soon as possible."

On new arrival Aaron Anselmino making an immediate debut, Maresca added: "No. It's too early; the plan for him is to try and put him in condition to get some minutes in the future, not now. He had some injuries when he was there and now it is important for him to arrive here, adapt to English weather, English football and then from there we will start to use him."