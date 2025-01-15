Chelsea recall Chalobah from Palace loan

Chelsea have recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his loan with Crystal Palace.

The defender had been on a season-long deal at Selhurst Park, but has returned to Chelsea today.

The Blues have acted due to a run of defensive injuries.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner admitted on Tuesday: "Chelsea has the possibility to call him back from loan.

"There is a little bit of uncertainty at the moment over will they do it. We need clarity, he needs clarity, so that's the situation and let's see.

"He wants to stay here but it's a decision Chelsea can take, they can decide to call him back. He is performing very well for us and has high standing in our locker room."