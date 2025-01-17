Glasner reveals Palace are set to announce their first signing within the next 24 hours

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of the club's clash with West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

Firstly, Glasner was asked on the latest with his squad who have suffered a few injuries as of late.

“Jeff Lerma is not available tomorrow – he is sick – but all the others who played at Leicester look quite good.

“It could’ve been that he’d (Lerma) be back today, but then he didn’t feel really well, so then we decided it makes no sense.

“He felt a lack of power, and then we said, okay, we have to wait. We had to take him off after 20 minutes at Leicester and then he felt unwell, and this is what happened.”

“We have got a little small question about Ismaila Sarr. He’s suffering a little bit with tightness in his hamstring, but we will take the final decision tomorrow.

“But all the others are fine.”

Defender Trevor Chalobah was recalled from his Palace loan by Chelsea this week and Glasner admitted that this decision came as a surprise to him.

"It was a little bit surprising that Trevor was called back by Chelsea, but it's very good for us that Chadi Riad is back.

"We'll do something (business in the transfer window) if it makes sense, if we think we can't find the right player to achieve our goals then we won't do anything."

Glasner opened up on transfer business and revealed the club will announce a transfer within the next 24 hours.

"I hope that we can announce a signing quite early. Maybe later today or tomorrow, and as I mentioned before we are looking for a second one but in a different position."