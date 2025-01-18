Crystal Palace boss Glasner expects Chalobah replacement signed

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner expects a replacement to be signed after Chelsea recalled Trevoh Chalobah.

The Blues defender joined Palace on-loan for the season in August, but is now back at Stamford Bridge.

Glasner said on Friday: "I hope we can announce a signing quite early.

"Maybe later today or tomorrow, and, as I mentioned, we are also looking for a second one in a different position.

"Yes, Trevoh was a little bit surprising that he was called back by Chelsea, but very good for us is that Chadi Riad is back.

"We will discuss it and let's see. We will just do something if it makes sense, and if we think we don't find a right player who can help us achieving our goals, we won't do anything."