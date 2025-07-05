Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca coy over Kudus interest

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is coy over plans for West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghana international is a target for Chelsea and also Tottenham this summer.

Kudus' deal carries an €85m buyout clause and Chelsea are said to be in talks with his agents about a move to Stamford Bridge.

Asked about their interest, Maresca would only say from Chelsea's Club World Cup camp: "He is a West Ham player, so I can't say anything. The only thing I can say is that I have known Kudus since his time at Ajax."

Maresca is eager to see Chelsea add depth to his squad given their Champions League return for this new season. 

