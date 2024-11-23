Chelsea boss Maresca: Coote comments are wrong

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says suspended ref David Coote's blast for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp "is wrong".

Coote has been suspended after a video clip emerged of him heavily criticising the former Reds manager.

“I have seen it,” Maresca said. “The reaction is not the best one because there are things that are not correct to say.

“It doesn’t matter that he is a referee. If I as a manager say the same it is wrong. If you as a journalist say the same it is something wrong.

“So, no matter that he is a referee. Any human being that says these kind of things it is not good.”

However, asked about confidence in match officials, the Italian added: “Absolutely”.