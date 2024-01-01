Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca admits Tuchel raiding staff for England

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca had limited thoughts on Thomas Tuchel taking over at England.

The Three Lions have appointed the German as their new men’s head coach starting in January.

While there has been some controversy, with pundits stating an English manager should have been hired, Maresca steered clear of those issues.

He stated to reporters: “All the best to Thomas. Nothing more. If people in charge decide for him it's because they are convinced.”

On Tuchel raiding his old club for staff, he added: “I know that one of them has been approached, one of the analysts. 

“We are quite open for people to take their chances. The other one, Hilario, I heard something but there has not been an approach yet. We are open-minded to allow people to take chances and also we are happy to keep people.”

