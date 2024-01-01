Italian manager tells Casadei to leave Chelsea in January

Italian manager tells Casadei to leave Chelsea this January in search of game time

Italian manager Carmine Nunziata has told midfielder Cesare Casadei to leave Chelsea in search of regular senior football.

The 21-year-old joined the Blues two years ago after signing from Inter Milan, but has spent more time with Reading and Leicester City on loan than in a Chelsea shirt.

Advertisement Advertisement

Casadei would have hoped for a chance this season, but has now been told by Nunziata to leave and develop away from England.

“Last year Cesare had a good first part with Leicester, then he went to Chelsea and played little,” the Italian U21 boss told Rai Radio 1 Sport.

“This year they kept him there, I advised him to see how it goes until January, otherwise it’s right to look around for another solution.

“The important thing is that the boys play. If they find a team in Italy, even better.

“But the experience abroad is also formative. For example, after playing in Switzerland, I found (Mattia) Zanotti to have improved a lot and grown a lot.”