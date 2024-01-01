Chelsea spending spree not over as Boehly eyes Shakhtar Donetsk star

Tribal Football
Chelsea spending spree is not finished as Boehly eyes Shakhtar Donetsk starAction Plus
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly’s lavish spending spree is not yet at its conclusion.

The American has allowed the club to spend more than £1bn in transfer fees.

The club are said to be interested in yet another player from Shakhtar Donetsk, having signed Mykhailo Mudryk in January 2023.

Per inews, there are several English clubs assessing Shakhtar star Georgiy Sudakov.

He has a mega £125m release clause, but may be available for a more reasonable £65m.

Sudakov’s age, plus the fact that he has played in the Champions League, makes him a desirable target for Chelsea.

