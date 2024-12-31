Chelsea boss Maresca admits struggling to handle Delap in Ipswich defeat

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has spoken about his team’s loss to Ipswich Town.

The London side have only picked up one point in the past three Premier League matches.

After the 2-0 loss away from home on Monday, Maresca spoke about his two center halves having a tough game.

He stated: "I think Liam (Delap) is a bit different to (Dominic) Calvert-Lewin in terms of skills. But I think first-half we conceded a penalty and then we conceded one or two more chances in the same way; long ball for Liam, try to defend the ball and shoot.

"In the second-half, it was copy and paste. Again, we conceded the goal because we unfortunately made a mistake.

“Then they had some more moments, exactly the same; a longer ball for Liam and he fights against everyone and shoots. This is Liam. Liam and Calvert-Lewin, I think they're a bit different."