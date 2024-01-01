Chelsea boss Maresca admits lack of striker after Palace draw

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca would not be drawn on transfer speculation.

The Blues were held to a draw in the Premier League at home against Crystal Palace.

When asked if he was frustrated at not signing a striker, Maresca remained calm.

He told reporters: "We want players but we want players that we decide and then the condition has to be our condition. So if the players are not here, then that means the conditions were not good for us."

He then added on the January window: "Yeah, we'll see now, from here to January. I don't know how many games we have, but I've told you many times I like to focus on the next days. So we will see in January.

"I feel sorry for the players because when you finish the game, you can see the frustrations from the players. But in the way we play today, we are going to win games."