Chelsea boardroom stoush: Bates has his say

Former Chelsea chairman Ken Bates has weighed into the club's boardroom battle.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are at loggerheads and trying to buy eachother out of the club.

Bates, now 92, says managing the club by committee was always a disaster waiting to happen.

He told The Sun: “Football is not the sport I once knew and loved. Clubs are now either an investment or among a group of investments. Chelsea is included in that.

“I wouldn’t know how good a committee is or whether they can work because I only ever worked in committees of one.

“When you get large groups or committees of people trying to work together, you usually end up with two or three people sitting around doodling on a notepad.”

