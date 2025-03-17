Chelsea, Bayern Munich posts scouts to watch Genk teen Karetsas

KRC Genk teen Konstantinos Karetsas is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

Just 17, Karetsas is a first-choice for Genk this season and is today joining up with the senior Greece squad for the first time.

For the weekend clash with Union St Gilloise, Het Laatste Nieuws says a raft of top level scouts were in the stands to watch Karetsas.

Chelsea, Atalanta, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich all had representatives attending to check on the teen.

Karetsas's contract runs until 2027 and he has already made 30 appearances for Genk.