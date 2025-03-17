Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management planning eight-player summer sale
Chelsea manager Maresca explains Palmer absence for Arsenal clash
Bruno Fernandes joins Beckham, Giggs and Rooney in hallowed Man United ranks
Man Utd may turn to untested youngster as Onana battles to make Leicester clash

Chelsea, Bayern Munich post scouts to watch Genk teen Karetsas

Paul Vegas
Chelsea, Bayern Munich posts scouts to watch Genk teen Karetsas
Chelsea, Bayern Munich posts scouts to watch Genk teen Karetsas Action Plus
KRC Genk teen Konstantinos Karetsas is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

Just 17, Karetsas is a first-choice for Genk this season and is today joining up with the senior Greece squad for the first time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

For the weekend clash with Union St Gilloise, Het Laatste Nieuws says a raft of top level scouts were in the stands to watch Karetsas.

Chelsea, Atalanta, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich all had representatives attending to check on the teen.

Karetsas's contract runs until 2027 and he has already made 30 appearances for Genk.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKaretsas KonstantinosGenkBayern MunichChelseaInterSerie ABundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Villa turn to Vlahovic; Atletico chasing Mateta; Barcelona threaten Man Utd Quenda plans
Bayern Munich plan new bid for Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu
BVB chief Kehl admits Liverpool, Chelsea target Gittens "frustrated"