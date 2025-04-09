Chelsea, Barcelona among big spenders watching Benfica striker Pavlidis

Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

The Greece international only moved to Benfica last summer from AZ Alkmaar and has scored 24 goals and provided ten assists in 46 matches since then.

Record says such form has brought him to the attention of major clubs across Europe.

Barcelona , ​​Atlético Madrid , Chelsea and Newcastle are all showing interest in the striker.

Pavlidis, 26, has a deal with Benfica to 2029, which carries a €100m buyout clause.