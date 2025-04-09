Tribal Football
Most Read
Lewis-Skelly makes history in Arsenal vs Real Madrid clash
Bournemouth defender Huijsen agrees Real Madrid move, but...
Pogba reveals he’s received offers as he prepares comeback
Chelsea make early transfer call for Sancho

Chelsea, Barcelona among big spenders watching Benfica striker Pavlidis

Carlos Volcano
Chelsea, Barcelona among big spenders watching Benfica striker Pavlidis
Chelsea, Barcelona among big spenders watching Benfica striker PavlidisLaLiga
Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

The Greece international only moved to Benfica last summer from AZ Alkmaar and has scored 24 goals and provided ten assists in 46 matches since then.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Record says such form has brought him to the attention of major clubs across Europe.

Barcelona , ​​Atlético Madrid , Chelsea and Newcastle are all showing interest in the striker.

Pavlidis, 26, has a deal with Benfica to 2029, which carries a €100m buyout clause.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePavlidis VangelisBenficaBarcelonaChelseaAZ AlkmaarAtl. MadridNewcastle UtdLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Boehly willing to pay €300 MILLION to bring Barcelona wonderkid Yamal to Chelsea
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Spurs join Tah battle; Man City target Reijnders; Real Madrid pressure Huijsen
Jules Kounde makes Barcelona transfer decision amid Chelsea rumours