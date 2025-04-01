REVEALED: Boehly willing to pay 300 MILLION to bring Barcelona wonderkid Yamal to Chelsea

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is ready to launch a world record bid for Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal.

The Spain international,17, has a deal with Barca to 2026 and talks over a new agreement are still dragging on.

Yamal has always insisted reaching terms with Barca would be a formality.

But Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito last night, says Boehly has spied an opportunity to bring Yamal to London this summer.

Inda said, “There is a European club that is rotten with money. Todd Boehly entered Chelsea and now has a whim, a target in his head. He is willing to offer 300 million euros for that whim.

"The whim is Lamine Yamal. He has not been renewed by Barcelona, it (the contract) is not yet signed."

Yamal and Barca are said to have a "pact" over a deal to 2030, but with nothing yet formalised, Boehly sees his chance.