Jules Kounde makes Barcelona transfer decision amid Chelsea rumours

Barcelona are said to be 'confident' of tying Jules Kounde down to a new long-term contract despite interest from Premier League side Chelsea.

Spanish outlet Marca has reported that the 26-year-old has no interest in swapping Barcelona for Chelsea any time soon.

Kounde is said to have ‘encouraged’ Barcelona officials in early attempts to gauge his interest in a new deal at the club.

The France international turned down a move to Stamford Bridge before joining Barca from Sevilla back in 2022.

Kounde is yet to miss a game for Hansi Flick’s side, starting 42 of his 45 games across all competitions so far this season.