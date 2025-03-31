Jules Kounde makes Barcelona transfer decision amid Chelsea rumours
Barcelona are said to be 'confident' of tying Jules Kounde down to a new long-term contract despite interest from Premier League side Chelsea.
Spanish outlet Marca has reported that the 26-year-old has no interest in swapping Barcelona for Chelsea any time soon.
Kounde is said to have ‘encouraged’ Barcelona officials in early attempts to gauge his interest in a new deal at the club.
The France international turned down a move to Stamford Bridge before joining Barca from Sevilla back in 2022.
Kounde is yet to miss a game for Hansi Flick’s side, starting 42 of his 45 games across all competitions so far this season.