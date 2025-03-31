Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool make early Elliott sale decision
Serie A return (& Man Utd reunion) lined up for Pogba
Man Utd boss Amorim makes Mantato senior call
REVEALED: Five players on Man Utd shortlist to replace Real Madrid target Fernandes

Jules Kounde makes Barcelona transfer decision amid Chelsea rumours

Tribal Football
Jules Kounde makes Barcelona transfer decision amid Chelsea rumours
Jules Kounde makes Barcelona transfer decision amid Chelsea rumoursLa Liga
Barcelona are said to be 'confident' of tying Jules Kounde down to a new long-term contract despite interest from Premier League side Chelsea.

Spanish outlet Marca has reported that the 26-year-old has no interest in swapping Barcelona for Chelsea any time soon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kounde is said to have ‘encouraged’ Barcelona officials in early attempts to gauge his interest in a new deal at the club.

The France international turned down a move to Stamford Bridge before joining Barca from Sevilla back in 2022.

Kounde is yet to miss a game for Hansi Flick’s side, starting 42 of his 45 games across all competitions so far this season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKounde JulesBarcelonaChelseaLaLigaFootball Transfers