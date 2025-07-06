Chelsea attacker Felix talks up Benfica return

Tribal Football
Chelsea attacker Joao Felix has opened the door to a return to Benfica.

Having joined Chelsea last summer from Atletico Madrid, Felix spent the second-half of last season on-loan with AC Milan.

Milan passed on signing Felix permanently, though Chelsea are still eager to find a buyer.

A return to Benfica has been mooted for the Portugal international and he told CM Journal: "Seeing Bruno Lage as a coach, who I know well and who has been very important for my career, helps me decide about my future.

“I am optimistic about returning to Benfica. And it is perhaps the choice that I like the most…”

