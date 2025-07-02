Barcelona make Marc Casado transfer decision amid Chelsea interest

Tribal Football
Barcelona have reportedly set their asking price for midfielder Marc Casado as Premier League side Chelsea and La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid circle.

The 21-year-old could be set to leave Barcelona this summer as they seek to ease their ongoing issues with FFP and offer Nico Williams guarantees he could be registered.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the La Liga champions would be willing to sell Casado for €30 million despite the fact he recently signed a new contract.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the defensive midfielder, as have Atletico, but no concrete move has been made as of yet.

Barcelona still hold Casado in high regard but believe they are well stocked in central midfield with the likes of Pedri, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong.

