Crystal Palace midfielder Olise quitting Prem for Bundesliga

Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise is ready to join Bayern Munich.

BBC Sport says the France U21 international has decided to make the move to Germany.

Chelsea and Newcastle United had also been in contact, but Olise is now determined to join Bayern.

The midfielder's contract carries a £60m buyout clause, which proved too rich for Chelsea and Newcastle.

After overcoming a hamstring injury, Olise scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for Palace last season.