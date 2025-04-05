Chelsea announce UEFA "discussions" over FFP concerns

Chelsea have announced they're in talks with UEFA over Financial Fair Play concerns.

There's concerns over the June 2024 accounts, when Chelsea posted a pre-tax profit of £128.4m.

The result included a £200m valuation for their womens team, a record in football. They decided on the price after separating the womens team from the mens and selling it to parent company BlueCo.

The valuation is yet to be approved by Uefa nor the Premier League.

This morning, Chelsea have announced it "has entered into discussions with Uefa regarding mitigating factors affecting their regulatory submissions".

The issue is UEFA prohibit any associated party transactions, which means Chelsea selling the womens team would not be included in their Financial Fair Play figures.

There are also concerns over Chelsea selling two hotels to a sister company, which allowed them to meet the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.