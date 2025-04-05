Maresca eases Lampard comparisons for Chelsea ace Enzo

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is delighted with the form of Enzo Fernandez.

But he insists comparisons with Frank Lampard for the Argentine should be avoided.

“I think Enzo is a good player for us,” said Maresca. “We are happy with Enzo - but Frank was a different kind of player.”

Fernandez proved the matchwinner against Tottenham on Thursday.

Since we started, Enzo has improved a lot,” Maresca said. “His understanding of the game is completely different now.

“He knows completely where has to stay, where he has to arrive in the box. I think most of the goals he’s scored, it’s because he was in the right position.

"Even with the national team, the goal was more or less similar.”