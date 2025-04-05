Tribal Football
Most Read
Victor Osimhen's most likely transfer destination revealed
Lukaku already planning Napoli exit
Solskjaer absolves Besiktas players after Turkish Cup exit
Arsenal make Ollie Watkins transfer decision

Maresca eases Lampard comparisons for Chelsea ace Enzo

Paul Vegas
Maresca eases Lampard comparisons for Chelsea ace Enzo
Maresca eases Lampard comparisons for Chelsea ace EnzoAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is delighted with the form of Enzo Fernandez.

But he insists comparisons with Frank Lampard for the Argentine should be avoided.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I think Enzo is a good player for us,” said Maresca. “We are happy with Enzo - but Frank was a different kind of player.” 

Fernandez proved the matchwinner against Tottenham on Thursday.

Since we started, Enzo has improved a lot,” Maresca said. “His understanding of the game is completely different now.

“He knows completely where has to stay, where he has to arrive in the box. I think most of the goals he’s scored, it’s because he was in the right position.

"Even with the national team, the goal was more or less similar.” 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueFernandez EnzoMaresca EnzoLampard FrankChelsea
Related Articles
Enzo Fernandez joins Di Matteo and Poyet in Chelsea's esteemed ranks
Maresca reveals big Chelsea boost for Spurs clash; discusses Sancho future and James fitness
Reece James hits back at Chelsea fans over Enzo Maresca criticism