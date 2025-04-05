FINALLY! Mourinho gets his name back from Chelsea

Jose Mourinho has managed to get his name back from Chelsea!

The Fenerbahce coach's name, in terms of marketing, has been owned by Chelsea for the past 20 years, reports the Daily Mail.

Chelsea registered Jose's name to sell Mourinho merchandise when he was Blues manager. The decision was made as Chelsea were closing on the Premier League title in the 2004/5 season.

It meant Chelsea could've taken legal action against Mourinho if he chose to market his name himself. Indeed, when he took charge of Manchester United, there were suggestions his new club could pay Chelsea a six-figure fee to takeover the trademark.

But now, 20 years on, Chelsea's ownership of the name has expired and the Blues have decided not to seek to renew the arrangement.

However, Chelsea still own Mourinho's signature trademark, though that agreement expires in November this year.