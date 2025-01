Chelsea and Kairat agree fee for teen Satpaev

Chelsea are wrapping up a deal for Kazakhstan youth teamer Dastan Satpaev.

Metaratings.ru says Chelsea and Satpaev's club, Kairat-Zhas, have agreed terms for the 16 year-old centre-forward.

It's suggested with everything agreed, an announcement from both clubs could be due this week.

Chelsea and Kairat have been talks over a deal for Satpaev since December.

The 16 year-old is an U17 Kazakhstan international.