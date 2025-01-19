Bayern Munich making progress in bid for Chelsea attacker Nkunku

Bayern Munich are making progress in their move for Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku.

The France international has battled for minutes at Chelsea this season under manager Enzo Maresca.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bayern have been encouraged in their pursuit of Nkunku.

And Sky Deutschland says talks are underway over a deal and personal terms have already been struck with Nkunku's camp.

Bayern are now due to discuss a fee with Chelsea in the coming days.