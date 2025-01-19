DONE DEAL: Chelsea goalkeeper Merrick joins Hampton & Richmond
Chelsea goalkeeper Max Merrick has joined National League South side Hampton & Richmond.
Merrick moves to Hampton & Richmond on-loan to the end of the season.
England youth international Merrick, 19, has been a regular with Chelsea U21s this term.
He has also been on the bench for Chelsea's Europa Conference League ties against Noah and Astana.
Merrick will now continue his development with Hampton & Richmond.