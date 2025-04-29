Chelsea eye move for Cole Palmer's best mate Morgan Rogers

Chelsea are reportedly eying a move for Aston Villa forward, and close friend of Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers ahead of the summer transfer window.

Both Palmer, 22, and Rogers, 22 came through the Man City academy together before eventually leaving in pursuit of first-team football.

The two players have since found success at Chelsea and Aston Villa, becoming star men for their respective sides.

According to The Independent, Enzo Maresca’s side are now interested in bringing the Aston Villa forward to Stamford Bridge.

The report states that Villa may be forced to sell Rogers, among others, if they miss out on qualification for next season’s Champions League due to PSR.

Chelsea are understood to be keen on taking advantage of the situation should it occur and tempt Palmer’s close friend.