Chelsea open door to Wesley Fofana exit as Marseille circle

Chelsea are reportedly willing to let defender Wesley Fofana leave in the upcoming summer transfer window with Marseille interested in his services.

The 24-year-old has struggled with several injury issues since joining Chelsea from Leicester City for a massive fee of £70 million back in the summer of 2022.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fofana has made just 34 appearances across all competitions in that time, and Chelsea are reportedly willing to cut their losses.

According to French outlet Footmercato, Marseille have a strong interest in Fofana and are expected to approach Chelsea in the summer.

The Ligue 1 side were interested in a deal to sign the centre-back ahead of the 2024-25 season but a move failed to materialise.

It’s understood Chelsea are undecided whether they should let him leave permanently or on a one-season loan.