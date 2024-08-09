Chalobah could move to rival Premier League side this summer

Chelsea center-back Trevoh Chalobah could be in line for a Premier League move.

The defender has been completely frozen out of the first team picture at the Stamford Bridge club.

Per The Mirror, Villa have Chalobah on a shortlist of players for their summer recruitment.

He is seen as the ideal option should they decide to cash in on Diego Carlos.

The Brazilian was a mainstay last season, but may be at an age where Villa are ready to sell.

Chalobah, who is 25, is rated highly by Premier League coaches despite his Chelsea predicament.