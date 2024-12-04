Lopetegui in heated argument with West Ham squad over failing tactics

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui was involved in an exchange of words with his players at half-time of their weekend game.

The Hammers endured a 3-1 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Prior to that game, they lost 5-2 against Arsenal on Saturday, and Lopetegui is said to have had it out with a player at half-time.

Defender Jean-Clair Torino appears to be the one who was bearing the brunt of Lopetegui’s ire.

Per The Mail, Todibo was frustrated at the team’s tactics and that led to the confrontation.

While he was not taken off in that game, he was not involved for the loss to Leicester.

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>