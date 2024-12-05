Fullkrug: West Ham must focus and ignore Lopetegui speculation after Leicester defeat

West Ham United striker Niclas Füllkrug has opened up on the club's recent loss to Leicester City.

The Germany international netted his first goal for the club against the Foxes as West Ham fell to a 3-1 defeat despite dominating for the majority of the game. Speaking to the club's website, Fullkrug was honest on how the team simply weren’t good enough.

“It’s crazy how it’s possible that they got three goals and we scored only one, because we had so many chances. We have so many quality players in every position and today was a very unlucky day. But also, we have to be honest with ourselves, there were some details, some small things in the system that weren’t good enough to win a Premier League game.”

“I think we have to improve on the small details. Sometimes the positioning was not perfect. Sometimes the focus was not perfect, because if you’re one step always too late in some situations, it’s not a snowball effect. It’s like a focus thing, and we have to improve in those situations. We have so many good players. We have so much quality in this team. But I think we have to reach much more than the place we are in in the table.”

Speculation around manager Julen Lopetegui has been building in recent weeks as the media pile on to the Spanish coach. Fullkrug believes the squad should ignore these rumours and focus on the games ahead.

“I think we have to stay relaxed. We have to concentrate. We have to be focused on our confidence because we have to build our confidence in the training week to have the confidence for the weekend. And if you’re successful in the training you will feel much better for the weekend, for the important games, and that’s the way we have to work, and that’s the most important thing. At the end, it doesn’t matter if someone is writing good or bad things about us, as it’s not interesting for me.”

