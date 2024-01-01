Tribal Football
Ex-Arsenal captain Cesc: Van Persie close to Messi; better than Villa
Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas says Robin van Persie was in the class of Leo Messi.

Cesc played with Van Persie at the Gunners and also with Messi at Barcelona.

The Como chief Cesc told BBC Sport: "I've been lucky enough to play with great attackers.

"But if I have to name one player who has surprised me the most, and whose entire career I have followed, it is Robin van Persie." 

Cesc was asked if he rated Van Persie higher than compatriot David Villa, with whom he played at Barcelona and Spain.

"Yes, Robin was more clinical and versatile. And in front of goal he always did special things," Cesc recalled. "A very special player with a fantastic mentality. He still worked for hours after training for himself."

