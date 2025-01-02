Celtic pushing to close Arsenal agreement for Tierney

Celtic are eager to find an agreement with Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this winter.

The Scottish left-back will be out of contract at the end of the season and can move as a free agent.

The defender wants to agree a pre-contract with a club outside of England to secure his future.

Per The Mirror, Tierney and Celtic will now talk about his wages, considering he earns a lot more than they can afford.

The defender will have to lower his demands, as Celtic cannot afford Premier League salaries.

Tierney has become a non-entity at Arsenal in recent seasons, barely featuring in the first team.