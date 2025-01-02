Tribal Football
Celtic pushing to close Arsenal agreement for Tierney

Celtic pushing to close Arsenal agreement for Tierney
Celtic are eager to find an agreement with Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this winter.

The Scottish left-back will be out of contract at the end of the season and can move as a free agent.

The defender wants to agree a pre-contract with a club outside of England to secure his future.

Per The Mirror, Tierney and Celtic will now talk about his wages, considering he earns a lot more than they can afford.

The defender will have to lower his demands, as Celtic cannot afford Premier League salaries.

Tierney has become a non-entity at Arsenal in recent seasons, barely featuring in the first team.

