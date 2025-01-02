Lewis-Skelly to be handed new Arsenal contract

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly is hoping to earn a new contract at the club.

The 18-year-old has been impressive in recent games, playing several Premier League games from the start.Per The Mail, he is now set for an improved contract to highlight his development at the club.

Lewis-Skelly also played in the Champions League group stages, impressing against Monaco.

The Gunners will now want to ensure they can wrap up his contract renewal to ward off intersted clubs.

There are many teams in the Premier League and around Europe who would be willing to pay him a big wage.

